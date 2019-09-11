TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Up 3.1%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 746,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,765,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

