Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.32, 16,926 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 196,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLUB shares. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Town Sports International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Town Sports International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Town Sports International had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 216,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $328,724.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,549.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp purchased 395,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $663,811.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 679,942 shares of company stock worth $1,120,725. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

