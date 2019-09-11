Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 59.3% in August

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

