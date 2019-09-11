TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 2.4%

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 37,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

