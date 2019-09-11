Truegame Achieves Market Cap of $385,992.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a market capitalization of $385,992.00 and approximately $52,532.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Truegame has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00215741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01246745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

