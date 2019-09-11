Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $108.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.30 million to $108.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.79 million, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,477. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,632,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

