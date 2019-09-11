Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other news, Director H.C. Charles Diao acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,763 shares of company stock worth $250,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 2,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. Turning Point Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.97% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.