Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,974 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 103,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.