Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Five Below stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.71. 19,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

