U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Dividend of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

U.S. Global Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,726. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

