UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of UFP Technologies worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 720,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,814,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

UFPT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.60. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

