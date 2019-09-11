United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in United Continental by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Continental by 2,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in United Continental by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

UAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,905. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

