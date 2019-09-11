United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

UBNK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,443. The stock has a market cap of $681.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In other news, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $48,894.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $237,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Aiello sold 13,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $194,692.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,276 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,670. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBNK. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

