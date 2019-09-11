United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 7.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.23, approximately 13,634,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,385,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Vertical Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in United States Steel by 11,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 1,250,553 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in United States Steel by 402.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,957 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 808.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 855,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,090,000 after purchasing an additional 846,135 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,786,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

