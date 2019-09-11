UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Issue $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $16.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $233.89. 1,791,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,143. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.