Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $194.49. 57,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,262. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.05.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,255,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven V. Abramson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $5,389,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,907 shares of company stock valued at $39,103,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

