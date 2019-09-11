Unobtanium (UNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.19 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $80.55 or 0.00800429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $562.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,075.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.02970924 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,955 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.