US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.00

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 104471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in US Foods by 169.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in US Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 128.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 181,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

