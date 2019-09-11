US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. 127,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

