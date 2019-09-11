Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of UTMD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868. The stock has a market cap of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

