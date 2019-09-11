Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.13

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.13 and last traded at $141.94, with a volume of 5620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 123.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 240,714 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,630,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,861,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

