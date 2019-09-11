Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 210,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,951. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98.

