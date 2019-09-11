Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,909. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $223.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.11 and its 200-day moving average is $207.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

