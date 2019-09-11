Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,983,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,744,000 after acquiring an additional 890,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,064,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,075,000 after purchasing an additional 256,118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after purchasing an additional 243,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,355,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,179,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.52. 18,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.2018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

