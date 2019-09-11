Vereit Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Vereit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vereit’s FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

VER stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 251,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272,122. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Vereit has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter valued at about $113,466,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453,214 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 569.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,350,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,800 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,400,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vereit by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,928,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

