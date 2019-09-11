VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0522

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $16,002.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002106 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00141467 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,041.42 or 0.99343609 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003680 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000583 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000394 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,031,305 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

