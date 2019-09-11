VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 89.1% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CIL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $40.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52.

