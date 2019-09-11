VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,564. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

