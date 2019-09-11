VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, 102,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 38,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.45 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

VOXX International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VOXX International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 199,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,967,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 429,789 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

