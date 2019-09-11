W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001973 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00204863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.01169381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00087183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,124,501 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

