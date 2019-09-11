Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cleveland Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Cleveland Research in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,319. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

