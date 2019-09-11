Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,652 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.71% of Walker & Dunlop worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WD traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. 487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

