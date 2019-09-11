Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.27

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.27 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 19207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $808,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,810,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.