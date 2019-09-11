Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after purchasing an additional 546,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,376,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,815,725,000 after buying an additional 241,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,453,547,000 after buying an additional 295,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,141,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

