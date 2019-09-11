Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,314. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

