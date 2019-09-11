Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 65,589 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Encore Wire by 696.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 4,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,433. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $336.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

