Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.39 Million Position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,437 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.82% of Archrock worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 371.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Archrock by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 8,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,403. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.35 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,229.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

