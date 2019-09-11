Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 738,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. Analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

