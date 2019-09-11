Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,885,000 after buying an additional 136,455 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 341,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 253,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $77.88.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

