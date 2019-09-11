Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 4,905,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,024. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wendys by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,438 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Wendys by 2,361.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,211 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 1,406.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 57.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

