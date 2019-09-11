Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Westaim Corp (CVE:WED)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.49, 111,660 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 227,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The company has a market cap of $359.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a current ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 44.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.69.

About Westaim (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

