Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Up 571.4% in August

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:WSTL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,639. Westell Technologies has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westell Technologies stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 150.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westell Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

