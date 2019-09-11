Western Digital’s (WDC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

