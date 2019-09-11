Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 39,801 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,801 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.62% of Fair Isaac worth $56,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Natixis raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $5,951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $2,923,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.23, for a total transaction of $5,443,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $96,134,368.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,362,085. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $373.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.41 and its 200-day moving average is $304.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

