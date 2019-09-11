Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.27% of DexCom worth $36,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,574,000 after buying an additional 944,642 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 71.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,642,000 after acquiring an additional 485,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after purchasing an additional 152,781 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of DexCom by 352.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 121,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in DexCom by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 312,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,855,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.32, for a total transaction of $740,986.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $1,701,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,126. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.27. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.05 and a 52-week high of $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

