Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $27.57 Million Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.31% of WEX worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in WEX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in WEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 331,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 59.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.74. 5,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,357. WEX Inc has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $221.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.