Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $30.29 Million Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100,117 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in VF were worth $30,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,517,000 after buying an additional 696,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,406,000 after buying an additional 543,434 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of VF by 106.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 766,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 395,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,766,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,289,000 after acquiring an additional 256,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,412. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

