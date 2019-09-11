Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $32.72 Million in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,718,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.04% of Newmark Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 21,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.