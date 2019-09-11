Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,640 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.80% of Viavi Solutions worth $24,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $403,984. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 2,395,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.