Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,418,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,743,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,735 shares of company stock worth $2,736,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,213,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

